EU and Austria Provide 650,000 Covid-19 Vaccines for Western Balkans
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
In a joint project, the European Commission and Austria more than half a million Covid-19 vaccines are provided to Western Balkan states, starting in May 2021. Both Commission President Von der Leyen and Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg stress the importance of having no "white spots on the vaccination map, wherever they may be."
Together with the European Commission, Austria will provide more than half a million Covid-19 doses for Western Balkan states. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Arne Müseler (www.arne-mueseler.com) / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)
European Commission and Austria secure vaccine doses for the Western Balkans
The European Commission and Austria are jointly facilitating the delivery of 651,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Western Balkan countries. …
