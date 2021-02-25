Sponsored Content
Schallenberg Delighted About Delivery of Vaccinations to Ghana
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The international COVAX initiative shows its first remarkable success. 600,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca were delivered to West Africa, specifically to Ghana. Austria's Foreign Minister, an active supporter of COVAX, emphasizes the importance of cooperation and solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.
The Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca has been delivered to Ghana through the COVAX initiative. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gencat / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication
Thanks to the international COVAX initiative, 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine have now been delivered to Ghana for the first time.
This makes the West African country the first in the world to benefit from this international effort to ensure equitable vaccine distribution. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Visited Schallenberg (December 21, 2020)
EUR 2.4 Million for Covid-19 Vaccine in Developing Countries (December 17, 2020)
Von der Leyen Hopes for Joint Start of Covid-19 Vaccinations (December 16, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content