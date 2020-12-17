Sponsored Content
EUR 2.4 Million for Covid-19 Vaccine in Developing Countries
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Austria will be supporting the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in a total of 92 developing countries. Foreign Minister Schallenberg warns that the crisis has underlined the "inequalities and fragilities within the community of states" and therefore demands an international approach regarding Covid-19 vaccination.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg promises EUR 2.4 million of funds in order to ensure fair and affordable access to Covid-19 vaccines in developing countries. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Eugénie Berger / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
In a meeting of a Foreign Affairs subcommittee, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg recalled that Covid-19 is acting as an accelerant of humanitarian crises in many places.
"The developments of many years in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals are at stake," warns the Foreign Minister. …
