Austria Supports Syrian Refugees in Lebanon and Jordan

The Austrian government has decided to support Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon with EUR 1 million. The Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor and Foreign Minister are sure that by supporting Austrian NGOs, the aid will "be helping directly in the crisis regions of the Middle East".

The war in Syria, which began in spring 2011, triggered the largest refugee disaster in the modern history of the Middle East.

The large influx of refugees is an enormous test for host countries like Lebanon and Jordan.

