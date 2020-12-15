Austria Helps: Covid-19 Accelerates Global Crises

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian government has decided to increase its funding for the Foreign Disaster Fund and the Austrian Development Agency, which are both responding to ongoing crises in the world. In total, the two programs will be able to help people in need with over EUR 175 million in 2021, an increase of almost EUR 40 million compared to 2020.

Austria's Foreign Ministry Alexander Schallenberg has announced an increase of funding for the Foreign Disaster Fund and the Austrian Development Agency. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Climate change, conflicts, hunger and poverty: the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating crises and bringing down successes.

According to the World Bank, one in ten people live in extreme poverty. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Supports Syrian Refugees in Lebanon and Jordan (November 11)
Foreign Disaster Fund Alleviates Covid-19 Consequences Abroad (October 21)
Foreign Ministry Announces First Special Representative for Humanitarian Aid (October 6)
Read More
Martin Ledolter, Humanitarian Aid, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Caritas - Haus Miriam, Austrian Development Cooperation, Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Foreign Disaster Fund, Alexander Schallenberg, ADA Austrian Development Agency, NGOs, Poverty
Featured
Update: Lockdown in Austria - What applies from Monday 7 December?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter