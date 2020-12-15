Sponsored Content
Austria Helps: Covid-19 Accelerates Global Crises
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian government has decided to increase its funding for the Foreign Disaster Fund and the Austrian Development Agency, which are both responding to ongoing crises in the world. In total, the two programs will be able to help people in need with over EUR 175 million in 2021, an increase of almost EUR 40 million compared to 2020.
Austria's Foreign Ministry Alexander Schallenberg has announced an increase of funding for the Foreign Disaster Fund and the Austrian Development Agency. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Climate change, conflicts, hunger and poverty: the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating crises and bringing down successes.
According to the World Bank, one in ten people live in extreme poverty. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Supports Syrian Refugees in Lebanon and Jordan (November 11)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content