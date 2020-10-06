Sponsored Content
Foreign Ministry Announces First Special Representative for Humanitarian Aid
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's first-ever Special Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid will be appointed by the Foreign Ministry in order to assure the proper coordination of humanitarian aid projects. Effective allocation of funds which amount to EUR 50 million will also be part of the duties of Mr. Christoph Schweifer.
Greek Interior Minister Livanos (left) and Austrian counterpart Nehammer (right) are dependent on proper coordination and allocation of humanitarian aid funds. The announced special commissioner should ensure exactly this. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
For the first time, the Austrian government is appointing a Special Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, after foreign disaster relief was recently doubled to EUR 50 million for this year.
As of 7 October 2020, Christoph Schweifer, as Special Representative, will coordinate the preparation of proposals for specific disbursements of humanitarian aid together with the responsible department in the Foreign Ministry. …
