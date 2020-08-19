Sponsored Content
Austrian Assistance to Palestinian Refugees with EUR 8.1 Million
Over the period 2020 to 2022, Austria will pay a total of EUR 8.1 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
With EUR 5.7 million, Austrian Development Cooperation will strengthen the medical care for more than 134,000 Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in addition to this year's core contribution of EUR 400,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
A further 2 million euros cover the daily basic needs of over 18,000 Palestine refugees in Syria.
At the end of July, the Head of the Austrian Mission in Ramallah Astrid Wein and UNRWA Communications Director Sami Mshasha in East Jerusalem signed an agreement to support the UNRWA health programme. …
