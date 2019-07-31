Austria to Support Syria and Mali with EUR 2.5 Million

Touareg Independence Fighters in Mali. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Magharebia [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

In the Council of Ministers, the Federal Government decided to disburse humanitarian funds totalling 2.5 million euros.

"Austria is consistently continuing its humanitarian commitment. Organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization are important partners," said Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

Supporting Syria

"With half a million euros each, we are providing urgently needed aid and supporting the important work of the ICRC and the WHO in the refugee camps in north-eastern Syria. This will enable us to further strengthen the aid provided in camps such as al-Hol," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Among other things, food, tents, clean water, mobile aid units and waste disposal measures in the overcrowded camps will be made available.

Since December 2018, violent clashes over the liberation of the last areas controlled by the IS have also led to a massive increase in refugee flows to the camps in north-eastern Syria.

The number of residents, for example in the al-Hol refugee camp, has risen to about 74,000, an estimated 90 percent of whom are women and children.

According to the United Nations, more than 13 million people in Syria are currently dependent on humanitarian aid and protection after eight years of war, including 5.6 million children.

Supporting Mali

A further €1.5 million from the Foreign Disaster Fund is earmarked for the ICRC to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Mali.

The security situation in the Sahel region, and in Mali in particular, remains critical and is significantly exacerbated by the effects of climate change. "In cooperation with the local Red Cross Society, the funds will be used to support the affected population with food and other supplies and to ensure access to clean drinking water," said the Foreign Minister.

The number of people displaced by conflict and violence has increased dramatically in Central and Northern Mali, with 133,000 new internally displaced people since the beginning of the year, according to a report by the European Commission's Humanitarian Office (ECHO).

According to ECHO, some 3.2 million people in Mali are affected by food insecurity and inter-communal conflicts.

About Foreign Disaster Fund

(Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Hilfsfonds für Katastrophenfälle im Ausland)

In 2005, the Austrian government decided to set up the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF - Auslandskatastrophenfonds), which is intended to deal with disasters abroad.

This fund was endowed with 100 million euros. It is to be used both to provide assistance after disasters and to prepare for disasters.

It is administered by the Foreign Ministry and supervised by the Austrian Development Agency.

It was established by the Federal Act on the Assistance Fund for Disasters Abroad.