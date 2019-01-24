Austrian Development Cooperation until 2021 - Sustainable Development Reaching People

With the new Three-Year Programme of the Austrian Development Policy, poverty reduction remains the top priority. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Deutsche Bundespost [Public Domain]

With the new Three-Year Programme of Austrian Development Policy, the Austrian Federal Government defines the strategic direction of its development cooperation until 2021.

Poverty reduction remains the top priority.

The programme already adopted by the Council of Ministers on 19 September 2018 and presented by Federal Minister Karin Kneissl is based on individual responsibility, partnership and a human rights-based approach.

Gender equality: a prerequisite for sustainable development

For Federal Minister Kneissl, action against discrimination against girls and women and equal rights are prerequisites for a socially just and economically sustainable society.

Women make up half of the world's population, do one-third of paid work, but receive only one-tenth of the world's income and have only one-hundredth of the world's property.

"Within the framework of development cooperation, we are committed to putting an end to violence against women and to the practice of female genital mutilation. We are also committed to women's health and family planning. The issue of women, peace and security remains the focus of Austrian development policy," emphasises Kneissl.

In concrete terms, Austria is therefore committed to putting an end to gender-specific violence and is stepping up its fight against female genital mutilation.

The Austrian Development Cooperation (ADC) is also committed to improving access to education and employment for girls and women.

Perspectives for local people

In view of the challenges posed by flight and irregular migration, the Federal Government sees the most effective means of assistance on the ground. "We want to provide people with opportunities for the future in their home countries and make a contribution to safe and responsible migration," said Kneissl.

In doing so, Austrian Development Cooperation relies on the "trio approach" - a combination of measures that strengthen constitutional structures in the partner countries, promote dual vocational training, especially for young people, and establish an inclusive private sector.

"With economic partnerships and the promotion of new technologies, we make a meaningful contribution to improving local political, economic and social conditions and creating prospects. Ultimately, we want to achieve a self-determined and dignified life for all - that is our ultimate goal," continues Martin Ledolter, Managing Director of the Austrian Development Agency (ADA).

"We support both refugees and host societies in our partner countries. In view of long-lasting and recurring humanitarian crises, we are increasingly linking humanitarian aid with long-term development cooperation in our programmes and projects," Ledolter said.

Shared responsibility - new priorities

The Austrian development policy is understood as a task for the state as a whole and for society as a whole.

In order to achieve the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the Federal Government relies on concerted, interdepartmental strategies and encourages the partners to assume their own responsibility.

Austria will set five thematic priorities over the next three years: Poverty reduction, sustainable management, environmental and climate protection, peace and security, and equal rights for all members of society.

Geographically, Austrian Development Cooperation directs its funds to three country categories, which are considered separately: In the poorest developing countries, especially in the countries of Africa, extreme poverty is the main priority.

In the South East European neighbourhood and the South Caucasus, the focus is on sustainable economic development. In crisis areas, Austrian efforts focus on humanitarian aid and peace-building cooperation.