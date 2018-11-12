Article Tools

Austrian Development Agency Receives More Funds from the Green Climate Fund

Published: November 12, 2018; 16:02 · (Vindobona)

The ADA (Austrian Development Agency) reports that after a three-year process at the 21st board meeting of the Green Climate Fund in Manama, Bahrain, the accreditation of the ADA was completed on 20 October 2018.

After the GIZ - Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and the JICA - Japan International Cooperation Agency, it is thus the third international development agency accredited to the GCF.

The ADA (German: Agentur der Österreichischen Entwicklungszusammenarbeit) may now also apply for funds from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

