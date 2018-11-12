Sponsored
Austrian Development Agency Receives More Funds from the Green Climate Fund
Published: November 12, 2018; 16:02 · (Vindobona)
The ADA (Austrian Development Agency) reports that after a three-year process at the 21st board meeting of the Green Climate Fund in Manama, Bahrain, the accreditation of the ADA was completed on 20 October 2018.
Austrian Development Agency Receives More Funds from the Green Climate Fund / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NASA/Apollo 17 crew; taken by either Harrison Schmitt or Ron Evans [Public Domain]
After the GIZ - Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and the JICA - Japan International Cooperation Agency, it is thus the third international development agency accredited to the GCF.
The ADA (German: Agentur der Österreichischen Entwicklungszusammenarbeit) may now also apply for funds from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).
"I am very pleased about the…
