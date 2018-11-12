Austrian Development Agency Receives More Funds from the Green Climate Fund / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NASA/Apollo 17 crew; taken by either Harrison Schmitt or Ron Evans [Public Domain]

After the GIZ - Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit and the JICA - Japan International Cooperation Agency, it is thus the third international development agency accredited to the GCF.

The ADA (German: Agentur der Österreichischen Entwicklungszusammenarbeit) may now also apply for funds from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

"I am very pleased about the…