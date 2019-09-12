War in Yemen: 1 Million Euro for UNICEF

The Yemeni Civil War is an ongoing conflict that began in 2015. Currently, UNICEF is raising money to support students and fix schools damaged by armed conflicts. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sudan Envoy [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]

At its meeting of the Council of Ministers on 11 September 2019, the Austrian Federal Government decided to disburse humanitarian funds.

One million euros from the Foreign Disaster Fund is to go to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.

"Austria is thus consistently continuing its humanitarian commitment," said…