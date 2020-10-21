Sponsored Content
Foreign Disaster Fund Alleviates Covid-19 Consequences Abroad
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
In order to fight the impact of Covid-19 in developing countries and for people in fragile situations, the Austrian government has decided to release EUR 12 million of the Foreign Disaster Fund to NGOs that will be distributing the money as needed in the particular areas.
Vice Chancellor Kogler (left) and Chancellor Kurz (right) together with the rest of the government officials have agreed on providing EUR 12 million to fight the impact of Covid-19 abroad. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
To combat the pandemic and its socio-economic consequences, the Federal Government is providing Austrian Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) with EUR 12 million for programs in Africa, the Western Balkans and the Southern Caucasus.
The Covid-19 pandemic poses enormous challenges to the international community and its impact is particularly felt by people in developing countries and fragile situations.
Those who were already dependent on humanitarian support …
