International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: Schallenberg Ensures Contribution

On the occasion of World Food Day and the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Foreign Minister Schallenberg ensures that the "reduction of poverty is the most important goal of the Austrian Development Agency". This has been underlined with the doubling of the Foreign Disaster Fund.

Foreign Minister Schallenberg wants to make sure that Austria is providing enough funds for the international fight against hunger and poverty. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Mahmoud / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

After years of decline, the number of people suffering from hunger and living in poverty is once again on the rise.

This year alone, due to the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis, an estimated 88 to 115 million people have fallen into poverty.

