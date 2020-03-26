UN Secretary General: "COVID-19 Threatens All Humanity"
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launches a worldwide UN emergency appeal for help to combat the pathogen of the lung disease Covid-19 in the poorest countries of the world. The war chest is to be filled with two billion US-dollars by the end of the year.
The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator warns that failure to help vulnerable countries fight the corona virus could put millions of people at risk and further spread the virus around the globe.
The UN is launching a US$2 billion global humanitarian appeal to combat COVID-19 in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
Governments are urged to commit themselves to fully supporting the global humanitarian response plan while maintaining funding for existing humanitarian operations.
COVID-19 has killed more than 16,000 people worldwide and there are nearly 400,000 reported cases. It has spread around the world and is now reaching countries already facing a humanitarian crisis due to conflicts, natural disasters and climate change. …
or Log In