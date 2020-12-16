Sponsored Content
Von der Leyen Hopes for Joint Start of Covid-19 Vaccinations
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 22:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
EU Commission President Von der Leyen wants a joint and rapid start of Covid-19 vaccinations for all EU member countries. After the likely approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), vaccines will be distributed among the member states and vaccination will start immediately.
Some doses of Covid-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will likely be available between Christmas and New Year's Eve. / Picture: © Flickr / Tim Reckmann (CC BY 2.0)
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed a joint start of vaccination against Covid-19 for all EU member states as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approval is granted.
"Let's start vaccination as soon as possible, together, as 27, on the same day," she said during the plenary debate in the European Parliament. …
