Von der Leyen and Kurz: Light At the End of the Tunnel

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

After a virtual meeting between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Austria's Chancellor Kurz both assured that there is a light at the end of the tunnel of the Covid-19 pandemic. The two politicians have discussed EU's vaccine strategy and other topics regarding the ongoing pandemic.

EU Commission President Von der Leyen and Austria's Chancellor Kurz met virtually. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Austria's Chancellor Kurz met virtually to discuss the current strategy with regard to Covid-19 but also to talk about the EU budget negotiations.

"My big request to all people in the country continues to be: Please stick to the measures, even if it is difficult. …

