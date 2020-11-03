Von der Leyen: "European Family Stands With Austria"
The EU Commission President Von der Leyen and many other European politicians have offered their condolences to the Austrian population following the horrible attacks in Vienna. The European family is united in their response by expressing their commitment to freedom, democracy and the fight against terrorism.
The terrorist attack in Vienna is not only a hard hit against the Austrian population but also causes deep consternation in the European family.
Besides many EU government heads and state officials, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reacted on Twitter:
I spoke to @SebastianKurz & offered my deepest condolences to the Austrian people following the Vienna attack by “Islamic State” terrorists.
I condemn this despicable attack in the strongest terms possible. pic.twitter.com/rZT3T8wcBv— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 3, 2020Sponsored Content
"I am shocked and saddened by the brutal attack in Vienna. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the Austrian population."
This morning she conveyed her deepest sympathy and condolences to the people of Austria to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on the phone.
"I condemn this despicable attack in the strongest possible terms," stressed von der Leyen.
"The European family stands firmly on Austria's side. Together we will fight terrorism with determination".
Austrian EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn and other Commissioners also expressed their condolences via Twitter.
The President of the European Council Charles Michel did so as well.
Europe strongly condemns this cowardly act that violates life and our human values.— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) November 2, 2020
My thoughts are with the victims and the people of #Vienna in the wake of tonight’s horrific attack.
We stand with Austria @sebastiankurz