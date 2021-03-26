EU Council: Kurz Demands Fairer Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution
Published: Yesterday; 14:15
At the recent EU Council, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the other EU heads of government discussed the Covid-19 vaccine supply and distribution with the European Union. Kurz once again emphasized the need for a fairer distribution among member countries and is full of hope that Austria will soon receive more doses.
Austria's Chancellor Kurz emphasized the need for fairer distribution of Covid-19 vaccines within the EU at the European Council. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
At the EU Council, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz once again stood up for a fairer distribution of Covid-19 vaccines within the European Union.
"There was a very positive debate on vaccine supply within the European Union, taking into account that there are global supply chains. But also that there are treaties to be respected at the same time," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz explained during a press statement at the Federal Chancellery after the EU video summit held on March 25 and 26. …
