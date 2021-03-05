Sponsored Content
Israel, Denmark and Austria Agree on Covid-19 Cooperation
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 6 hours ago; 10:05 ♦ (Vindobona)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz agreed on establishing a joint research and development foundation as well as on vaccine production. Chancellor Kurz stressed the importance of global cooperation in the fight against Covid-19.
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu (right) shows his colleagues, Denmark's Prime Minister Frederiksen (left) and Austria's Chancellor Kurz (middle), the "green passport". / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz met in Israel to discuss a possible establishment of a joint research and development foundation.
"At the moment, the world is looking to Israel with admiration. Israel is the first country in the world to have succeeded in vaccinating its population in an exemplary manner. It has shown that it is possible to stand up to this virus," said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz stated. …
