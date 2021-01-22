Sponsored Content
Speaker of Israeli Parliament Met Sobotka
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: January 22, 2021; 12:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Israel's Speaker of Parliament, Yariv Levin, and Austria's National Council President, Wolfgang Sobotka, met virtually to discuss current issues. The agenda of the meeting comprised the fight against Covid-19 in all its facets, the work of parliaments in times of the pandemic and security issues in the parliamentary operations.
Israel's Speaker of Parliament, Yariv Levin (left), and Austria's National Council President, Wolfgang Sobotka (right), met virtually to dicuss current issues. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner
Via video conference, the Israeli Speaker of Parliament, Yariv Levin, met his Austrian counterpart, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, for an exchange of ideas.
The conversation focused on the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Austria and Israel and the prevention and vaccination strategies of the two countries, as well as the economic and social impact of the crisis. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Commemoration of the November Progrom: Israel, Germany and Austria Promote Peace (November 10, 2020)
Agreement Between Israel and Austria on the Joint Use of Archival Materials (October 16, 2020)
Chief Rabbi of Vienna Meets Van der Bellen (September 24, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content