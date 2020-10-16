Sponsored Content
Agreement Between Israel and Austria on the Joint Use of Archival Materials
The agreement between the Israeli and Austrian governments to a joint use of archival materials is one step closer to be actually implemented. This cooperation would enhance the cooperation of the two countries with regard to the reappraisal of the Holocaust as well as to the fight against anti-Semitism.
HE Ambassador Talor-Fresher (left) from Israel and Chancellor Kurz (right) have agreed on joint usage of archival material (picture was taken prior to the Covid-19 pandemic). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
On the occasion of the anniversary of the end of World War II on May 8, Israeli Ambassador Talya Lador-Fresher and Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz signed an agreement on the joint use of reproductions of certain archival materials from the Yad Vashem Memorial and Research Institute, the Austrian State Archives and the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial.
This week, the Austrian Council of Ministers decided to submit this agreement to the National Council for approval. …
