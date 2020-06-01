Jewish World Congress and Austria Agree: Hezbollah is a Terrorist Organization

PeopleOther ♦ Published: June 1, 2020; 23:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

Following the Austrian National Council's decision that the EU should reassess its dealings with Hezbollah, as Austrian MPs see it as a terrorist organisation, the President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald S. Lauder, welcomed this decision.

World Jewish Congress President and former US Ambassador to Austria, Ronald S. Lauder. / Picture: © World Jewish Congress (WJC)

The Austrian National Council adopted a resolution on Friday with the aim that the EU should reassess Hezbollah.

The distinction between the military and the political arm is not justified, Hizbollah is a terrorist organisation, MEPs agree. …

