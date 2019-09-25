Austrian President and Chancellor at UN General Assembly

In talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Federal President and Federal Chancellor spoke out in favour of Vienna as a strong location of the United Nations. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

At a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen reiterated his support for his commitment to the fight against the climate crisis.

Van der Bellen provided information on his "Climate Ambition" initiative, which has since been signed by 34 heads of state and government from various continents.

Van der Bellen had already expressed his pleasure at the fact that the UN Secretary-General was seriously addressing the problem in talks with journalists.

Van der Bellen also positively emphasized the youth focus in the conversation.

Previously, the "Youth Climate Summit" initiated by Guterres had taken place in New York under the motto "Young People at the Front Lines". In addition to Van der Bellen, the Austrian youth delegate and "Fridays-For-Future activist" Anika Dafert also took part.

UNO Climate Summit - Van der Bellen at Youth Climate Summit in New York

Van der Bellen accompanied 17-year-old Salzburg schoolgirl and "FridaysForFuture" activist Anika Dafert to the "Youth Climate Summit", which took place in the run-up to the UN Climate Summit.

At the event "Intergenerational Town Hall: Young Leaders engaged with World Leaders", the Federal President answered questions from the audience.

In the run-up to the event, he had launched an "Initiative for more Climate Ambition", which calls for "rapid and courageous steps" in the "fight against the climate crisis". This has already been supported by 32 heads of state and government from four continents. In the coming week Van der Bellen together with Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will be guests at the UN General Assembly.

Van der Bellen met with the Chairman of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), Ronald Lauder, at the "Neue Galerie" in New York.

Lauder, who had been US ambassador to Vienna in the 1980s, expressed his delight at last week's decision by the Austrian National Council to simplify access to Austrian citizenship for descendants of Austrian Holocaust victims at the Neue Galerie, which specialises in Austrian and German art.

Van der Bellen and Lauder discussed possible domestic political developments in Austria after the National Council elections on 29 September, according to the Presidential Chancellery. In addition, the WJC Chairman had given the Federal President an assessment of the political situation in Israel but also in the USA.

Green Climate Fund - Federal President for a higher contribution of Austria

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has joined calls for a significant increase in Austria's contribution to the Green Climate Fund (GCF). "Not overnight, but I see it that way", Van der Bellen said on Monday evening in the ZiB2 of the ORF when asked whether the Austrian contribution should be tripled.

"Yes, I also believe that the 30 million (euros) that we have provisionally pledged for the Green Climate Fund can only be the first step," said Van der Bellen, who together with other presidents launched an initiative for a particularly ambitious climate policy at the UN climate summit in New York.

If you calculate Austria's contribution to the GCF per capita, "then of course we are still a long way from the standard that wealthy European countries set," Van der Bellen agreed with environmentalists' criticism of the funding decided by the former federal government. The critics point out that Germany is paying 1.5 billion euros into the fund, which would be 160 million euros if it were allocated to Austria. Sweden, which is comparable to Austria in terms of population, paid 581 million US dollars, Switzerland 100 million dollars.

The establishment of the Green Climate Fund was decided by 194 states at the Climate Conference 2010 in Cancun, Mexico. From 2020, 100 billion US dollars a year are to be made available from public and private sources to finance climate measures in developing countries. The transitional government has increased the original Austrian allocation of 26 million euros by four million, but wants to leave more far-reaching measures to the government to be formed after the National Council elections.