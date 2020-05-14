Churches and Religious Communities after Corona: New Measures and First Public Services

Published: May 14, 2020; 12:37

After two months without public services, it will be possible to attend public services again. This is what all 16 churches and religious communities recognized in Austria have agreed upon together with Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs Susanne Raab.

Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs Susanne Raab: "Thanks to all religious communities for their willingness to cooperate. Together we have established a good roadmap." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

After two months without public services, it will be possible to attend public services again starting Friday. This is what all 16 churches and religious communities recognized in Austria have agreed upon together with

