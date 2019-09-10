Reception for Representatives of Churches and Religious Communities

Representatives of the churches and religious communities based in Austria at the Federal Chancellery. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"Freedom of religion is one of the fundamental rights of freedom. The state of a society can also be very clearly seen in its status and treatment. In Austria, religion is a self-evident part of the public sphere. Cooperation with one another, understanding for one another and also the bridge functions in an international context are of particular importance to us all and a future-oriented mission", said Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein on the occasion of welcoming the representatives of the churches and religious communities who were invited to a reception at the Federal Chancellery.

"Article 17 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union states that an open, transparent and regular dialogue shall be maintained between the European Union and the Churches and religious associations or communities in recognition of their identity and their particular contribution. In this spirit, I am delighted that you have all come today", said Bierlein. The dialogue between state, church and religious communities is not new in Austria, however, but has long been an important component of mutual exchange and cooperation. The Federal Government is particularly interested in dialogue with a wide variety of groups.

A good living together and a constructive atmosphere, however, could not simply be prescribed by law. Especially in times of election campaigns, words are sharp, trenches deep and groups can be polarised. But the way into the future should always be more passable for everyone. "It therefore requires the cooperation of all, of each individual and of society as a whole, in order to guarantee the dignity of one's neighbour, social stability and an atmosphere of openness and freedom in the concreteness of everyday life," the Chancellor noted. She thanked the representatives of the religious communities who, through their diverse activities and those of their institutions, would contribute in a special way to a good coexistence.

Schallenberg: Religious communities make an essential contribution to the common good and peace Federal Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that good cooperation with churches and religious communities was a natural part of the government's overall work. "Not only because almost 80 percent of Austrians belong to the legally recognised churches and religious communities, but also because it is a matter of fundamental contributions in our society and in our country". Schallenberg referred to the essential role and contribution of religions to peace in Austria, but also worldwide.

The Federal Minister also thanked the churches and religious communities for the contribution they make - in addition to their very own religious contribution and the foundation of meaning - especially in the social and educational sectors, in civil society cooperation, in voluntary work and in their commitment to the dignity of the individual: "They are role models in Austria, in dialogue with one another, in learning from one another and in contributing to the common good of society as a whole.