Sponsored Content
Chief Rabbi of Vienna Meets Van der Bellen
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Vienna's newly appointed Chief Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer made his inaugural visit to President Van der Bellen to discuss current topics of the religious community and the Covid-19 situation.
Chief Rabbi Engelmayer (left) made his inaugural visit to President Van der Bellen (right). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The new Chief Rabbi of the Jewish Community Vienna (IKG), Jaron Engelmayer, made his inaugural visit to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.
He was accompanied by IKG President Oskar Deutsch and Secretary General Benjamin Nägele.
Van der Bellen gave Engelmayer a warm welcome, it was said in the presidential chancellery. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Nehammer: Do Everything To Protect Jewish Life (September 4)
Federal Minister Edtstadler: "We Must Protect and Promote Jewish Life Throughout Europe!" (August 24)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - Three New Positive COVID-19 Cases, Total of 55 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content