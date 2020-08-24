Sponsored Content
Federal Minister Edtstadler: "We Must Protect and Promote Jewish Life Throughout Europe!"
Lifestyle & Travel ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 13:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
After the recent attacks on the President of the Jewish Communities in Graz, Federal Minister Edtstadler made clear that Jewish life in Austria needs to be protected and promoted by any means.
Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler highlights the importance of protecting and promoting Jewish life in Austria and Europe. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
During a working meeting on the fringes of the Salzburg Festival, Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler discussed the recent attack on the President of the Jewish Communities in Graz, Elie Rosen.
Part of the discussion board were the President of the Jewish Religious Society of Austria and the Jewish Community of Vienna, Oskar Deutsch, the Anti-Semitism Commissioner of the European Commission, Katharina von Schnurbein, and the President of the Jewish Community of Salzburg, Hanna Feingold.
The core topic was what measures are necessary to lastingly protect and promote Jewish life in Austria, but also throughout Europe.
Feder Minister for the EU and Constitution Karoline Edtstadler: …
