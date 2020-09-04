Nehammer: Do Everything To Protect Jewish Life

More+Events ♦ Published: September 4, 2020; 21:05 ♦ (Vindobona)

Minister of the Interior Nehammer visited the synagogue on David-Herzog-Platz in Graz together and highlighted the importance of the protection and promotion of Jewish life in Austria.

Nehammer (left) together with his colleagues (from left to right) Raab, Rosen, Nagl and Ortner at a synagogue in Graz. / Picture: © BM / Makowecz

Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer visited the synagogue on David-Herzog-Platz in Graz together with the President of the Jewish Community of Graz, Elie Rosen, Integration Minister Susanne Raab and the Mayor of Graz, Siegfried Nagl.

Minister Nehammer: …

