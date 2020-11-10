Commemoration of the November Progrom: Israel, Germany and Austria Promote Peace

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

To commemorate the November pogrom on November 9, 1938, Federal President Van der Bellen, together with his Israeli and German counterparts, sent a memorial message. Together they want to fight against anti-Semitism and promote peace and security for Jewish communities.

Israel's President Rivlin (left) and his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen (right) at a meeting in 2018. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF

To commemorate the November pogrom of November 9, 1938, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have invited to take part in the official Israeli commemoration ceremony.

In advance, they send a joint commemorative message: …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Agreement Between Israel and Austria on the Joint Use of Archival Materials (October 16)
Chief Rabbi of Vienna Meets Van der Bellen (September 24)
Federal Minister Edtstadler: "We Must Protect and Promote Jewish Life Throughout Europe!" (August 24)
Read More
Shoah, Reuven Rivlin, November Progrom, Jewish Community, Frank Walter Steinmeier, Alexander Van der Bellen
Featured
Second Coronavirus Lockdown in Austria: Which Rules Apply?
Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Rules Apply for your Business in Austria?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter