Sponsored Content
Commemoration of the November Progrom: Israel, Germany and Austria Promote Peace
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
To commemorate the November pogrom on November 9, 1938, Federal President Van der Bellen, together with his Israeli and German counterparts, sent a memorial message. Together they want to fight against anti-Semitism and promote peace and security for Jewish communities.
Israel's President Rivlin (left) and his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen (right) at a meeting in 2018. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF
To commemorate the November pogrom of November 9, 1938, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have invited to take part in the official Israeli commemoration ceremony.
In advance, they send a joint commemorative message: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Chief Rabbi of Vienna Meets Van der Bellen (September 24)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content