Kurz Demands Benefits for Covid-19 Vaccinated
Business ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
In a video summit with other EU heads of states, Chancellor Kurz promotes a so-called "green passport", which would allow Covid-19 vaccinated, tested and recovered to have certain benefits. The opinions of the different EU countries vary and a consensus is yet to be found in this matter.
At the virtual EU summit with other heads of state and government, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz supports the idea of a "green passport" for Covid-19 vaccinated. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The virtual EU summit of heads of state and government focuses on coordination in the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine procurement.
Topics include faster approval procedures and the expansion of production capacities through greater cooperation among manufacturers. …
