EU Commissioner Breton and Kurz Discuss Vaccine Production

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

In a meeting in Vienna, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for vaccine production, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Minister for Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck discussed the possibilities of Covid-19 vaccine production in the EU and talked about other issues evolving around the different Coronavirus vaccines.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton (right) and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (left) met in Vienna. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The EU Commissioner responsible for vaccine production, Thierry Breton, met with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in Vienna.

The two politicians discussed vaccine production in the EU and Austria's path to partner up with Israel in this issue. …

Thierry Breton, Sebastian Kurz, Novartis, Margarete Schramboeck, EU European Union, EC European Commission, COVID-19, Coronavirus, AstraZeneca, Vaccines
