Sponsored Content
Austria Provides Medical Treatment for Kosovar Patients
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:45 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
An impactful gas explosion in Kosovo left more than 40 people injured, several of them needing urgent intensive medical treatment. After the Kosovar government approached the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg reacted immediately and promised to help.
By promising help for severely injured Kosovar, Chancellor Kurz (left) deepens the relations with the Republic of Kosovo (in the picture: former President of Kosovo Hashim Thaçi (right) ). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
After a serious gas explosion in the Kosovar town of Ferizaj on January 5, 2021, injuring more than 40 people, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry approached the Austrian Foreign Ministry with an urgent request for assistance and for taking over two patients.
Chancellor Kurz replied: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EUR 2.4 Million for Covid-19 Vaccine in Developing Countries (December 17, 2020)
Lavrov and Schallenberg: Support for Nagorno-Karabakh (November 18, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content