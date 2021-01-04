Sponsored Content
Bosnia and Herzegovina Receives Support From Austria
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 13:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian Foreign Ministry has decided to provide the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) with EUR 1 million for the humanitarian care of refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Foreign Minister Schallenberg is eager to support the affected people with rapid assistance directly in the area.
Austria's Foreign Ministry provides funds for refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
Austria is providing the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) with EUR 1 million for the humanitarian care of refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The rapid assistance is intended to help improve the living conditions of women, children and unaccompanied minors directly on the ground. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
EUR 2.4 Million for Covid-19 Vaccine in Developing Countries (December 17, 2020)
Austria Helps: Covid-19 Accelerates Global Crises (December 15, 2020)
Lavrov and Schallenberg: Support for Nagorno-Karabakh (November 18, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content