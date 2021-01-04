Bosnia and Herzegovina Receives Support From Austria

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has decided to provide the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) with EUR 1 million for the humanitarian care of refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Foreign Minister Schallenberg is eager to support the affected people with rapid assistance directly in the area.

Austria's Foreign Ministry provides funds for refugees in Bosnia and Herzegovina. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

Austria is providing the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) with EUR 1 million for the humanitarian care of refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The rapid assistance is intended to help improve the living conditions of women, children and unaccompanied minors directly on the ground. …

