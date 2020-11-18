Sponsored Content
Lavrov and Schallenberg: Support for Nagorno-Karabakh
Sponsored Content
In a telephone call, the Lavrov and Schallenberg, Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Austria, respectively, have assured their countries' support for the people in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Austrian government has, furthermore, decided to make funds from the Foreign Disaster Fund available.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region is once again center of an armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / en:User:VartanM. World inset added by en:User:Kmusser. [Public Domain]
The Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the Austria's Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg had a telephone conversation to talk, among other topics, about the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Sergey Lavrov informed his colleague about Russia's mediation …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna - Moscow: Maintaining All Communication Channels Is Crucial (March 27, 2018)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Werner Kogler, Russian Embassy in Vienna, Sergey Lavrov, Sebastian Kurz, Nagorno Karabakh, Russia, Humanitarian Aid, ICRC International Committee of the Red Cross, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Auslandskatastrophenfonds - Foreign Disaster Fund, Alexander Schallenberg
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content