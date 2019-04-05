Leaders Discuss Azerbaijani-Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict in Vienna

Map of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / en:User:VartanM. World inset added by en:User:Kmusser. [Public Domain]

Nagorno-Karabakh, almost exclusively inhabited by Armenians, belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but has been controlled by Armenia since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

From 1992 to 1994, the two countries were at war with up to 30,000 dead.

According to a statement by the OSCE, the co-chairmen of the Minsk Group assessed the meeting positive and constructive.

The co-chairs are Ambassador Stéphane Visconti of France, Ambassador Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, and Ambassador Andrew Schofer of the United States.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov.

Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, also participated in the meeting.

"The meeting took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere and provided an opportunity for the two leaders to clarify their respective positions."

"They exchanged views about several key issues of the settlement process and ideas of substance."

The two leaders underlined the importance of building up an environment conducive to peace and taking further concrete and tangible steps in the negotiation process to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Both President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the meeting as a new beginning.

President Ilham Aliyev also evaluated this meeting as an indicator that the format of the negotiations remains unchanged.

Because after Pashinyan became a Prime Minister, he started to draw zigzag regarding the format, principles and future of peace talks around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

This meeting was very important for international community to clarify the stance of Armenia’s new government in terms of the future of the peace talks.

Recalling their conversation in Dushanbe, the leaders recommitted to strengthening the ceasefire and improving the mechanism for direct communication. They also agreed to develop a number of measures in the humanitarian field.

According to a statement by the OSCE, the Prime Minister and President instructed their Ministers to meet with the Co‑Chairs again in the near future. They also agreed to continue their direct dialogue.

According to ModernDiplomacy Magazine, however, Nikol Pashinyan tried to improve the framework conditions of the international community in favour of Armenia through several state visits to the region, but he did not succeed, so that he had to end the meeting empty-handed:

"To sum up, prior to his visit to Vienna, Pashinyan new precondition to change the format for the solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict didn`t get support from the international community. Meanwhile, before Vienna meeting, Pashinyan couldn`t change the geopolitical conditions for Armenia. As he left Vienna with an empty hand, he couldn`t impose Armenian new precondition on Azerbaijan and returned with empty-hand."

The two heads of state also met with Austrian President Van der Bellen and Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

He had had a good exchange with Aliyev, Kurz said: "Bilateral relations are very good, Azerbaijan is Austria's largest trading partner in the South Caucasus".

Kurz also encouraged Aliyev to make further progress on freedom of the press and expression.

After the meeting with Pashinyan Kurz twittered that Austria and Armenia had close relations: "Armenia is a priority country of the Austrian Development Cooperation and we want to deepen our cooperation".



#Austria and #Armenia have strong ties. Armenia is a priority country of the Austrian Development Cooperation @AustrianDev and we want to further deepen our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/FvzKE4x4uk — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) March 29, 2019

Azerbaijan is Austria's most important trading partner i.t. Southern Caucasus region & there are several successful cooperations between Universities in our countries. On these good bilateral relations @presidentaz Ilham Aliyev and I were able to build our fruitful meeting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/q0nS9Hhmut — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) March 29, 2019

Alexander Van der Bellen announced after his meeting with Pashinyan that "we discussed developments in the region and the political situation in Armenia after the peaceful Velvet Revolution, as well as further bilateral and multilateral cooperation".