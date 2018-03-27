Vienna - Moscow: Maintaining All Communication Channels Is Crucial

Vienna as a traditional bridge-building function is a logical choice. / Picture: © Vindobona

Since the attack at the beginning of the month, 18 of the 28 EU states, including Hungary and the Czech Republic, have expelled a large number of Russian diplomats in addition to Great Britain. Most recently, NATO and Australia joined the international protests of the USA, Canada, Australia, Albania, Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine.

Few countries refuse the measure as clearly as Austria does.

In a joint statement, Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Kneissl stressed: "We support the decision to recall the EU ambassador from Moscow, but will not take any national measures."

"Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl calls for "full clarification of the facts" as a prerequisite for a change of Austria's position on this issue.

But even if it turned out that Russia was responsible for the attack in Salisbury, Austria's attitude would probably not change. It is essential to maintain the channels of communication with Russia. As a neutral country, one sees oneself as a bridge-builder between East and West.

Austria's reluctance to expel diplomats can be judged diplomatically as smart.

In principle, the full clarification of the facts must be sought.

On the one hand, it is important for the West to make it clear to the Russians that actions such as those in Georgia, Crimea/Ukraine or now in Salisbury cannot be tolerated.

On the other hand, it is important that some Western countries leave a communication channel open for later, so that Russia is not pushed too much on the defensive and can find its way back to Europe. Vienna as a traditional bridge-building function is therefore a logical choice. Criticism by Carl Bildt, Peter Neumann and others regarding Austria's approach is therefore only conditionally acceptable.

It is Sergei Lavrov's argument to follow, which holds the USA responsible for the expulsion of numerous Russian diplomats from Western countries. The expulsions are the "result of colossal pressure, colossal blackmail" by Washington, Lavrov said.

Above all NATO itself (seven Russian employees have been deprived of accreditation, a reduction in staff from 30 to 20 is planned) and numerous NATO members (including three of the four Visegrad states) are pushing the measures forward.

"The action only reflected the will of the ruling elites, but not that of ordinary citizens", Lavrov continued.

Austria's bilateral relations with Russia are not particularly substantial. Exports to Russia worth approximately 2.2 billion euros are offset by imports worth 2.8 billion euros.