Sponsored Content
Romanian Parliament Speaker Met Sobotka
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 09:15 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Romanian Parliament Speaker Ludovic Orban met with Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka to discuss matters concerning the Covid-19 pandemic, interparliamentary relations and bilateral relations between the two countries. Furthermore, both politicians found great agreement on the need to fight anti-Semitism and antiziganism.
Romanian Parliament Speaker Ludovic Orban (left) met with his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka (right) to discuss matters concerning the Covid-19 pandemic and bilateral relations. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Jantzen
Romania's Parliamentary Speaker Ludovic Orban and Austria's President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka met virtually to exchange views on challenges in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with Sobotka stressing the importance of ensuring compliance with labor and social law obligations towards all workers - regardless of their citizenship - especially in times of crisis.
Orban expressed his gratitude for these clear words and explained that in some countries of Western Europe …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Speaker of Serbian Parliament Meets Sobotka (January 28)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content