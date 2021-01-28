Sponsored Content
Speaker of Serbian Parliament Meets Sobotka
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 21:40 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Serbia's Speaker of Parliament, Ivica Dačić, and Austria's National Council President, Wolfgang Sobotka, met virtually to discuss current issues. The agenda of the meeting comprised the counties' approaches with regard to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, the work of parliaments in times of the pandemic and the migration movements in the Western Balkans.
Serbia's Speaker of Parliament Ivica Dačić (left) met virtually with his Austrian counterpart Wolfgang Sobotka. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
The Covid-19 crisis has also changed the interparliamentary exchange of visits. For this reason, the Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dačić and Austria's President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka met via videoconference.
The focus of the conversation was the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the two countries. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Speaker of Israeli Parliament Met Sobotka (January 22)
EU Foreign Affairs Council: Schallenberg Warns of Second Iron Curtain (October 12, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content