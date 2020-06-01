Visit to the Western Balkans by Foreign Minister Schallenberg and European Affairs Minister Edtstadler

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: June 1, 2020; 18:36 ♦ (Vindobona)

A trip to the Western Balkans by Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler took the two Austrian People's Party politicians to Albania, Serbia and Kosovo.

Western Balkans trip: Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler (l.) and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (r.) with the Albanian Foreign Minister Gent Cakaj (centre). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

The first trip abroad after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe took Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler to the Western Balkan states of Albania, Serbia and Kosovo. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
EC Renews Talks with North Macedonia and Albania (March 2)
Austria Supports Start of Accession Negotiations with North Macedonia (February 28)
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Turkey, Kosovo, Ethiopia, Guinea, Chad and Equatorial Guinea (February 26)
Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Austria, H.E. Mr. Lulzim Pllana (February 26)
Sobotka in Rome Promotes EU Enlargement Towards the Western Balkans (January 30)
Poznan Summit: Bringing Western Balkans Closer to EU Remains Priority (July 9, 2019)
Read More
Alexander Schallenberg, Kosovo, Serbia, Albania, Western Balkans, Karoline Edtstadler, Gent Cakaj, Ivica Dacic, Jadranka Joksimovic
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - May 29, 2020
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
See latest Vindobona Newsletter