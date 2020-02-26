Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Austria, H.E. Mr. Lulzim Pllana

Published: Yesterday; 17:28

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Austria, H.E. Mr. Lulzim Pllana presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

H.E. Mr. Lulzim Pllana, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Austria. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Clemens Schwarz / HBF

On February 25, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo, H.E. Mr. Lulzim Pllana to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

