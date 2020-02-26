Sponsored Content
Portrait: Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Zenebe Kebede Korcho
The new Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Zenebe Kebede Korcho presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Zenebe Kebede Korcho / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Clemens Schwarz / HBF
On February 25, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, H.E. Mr. Zenebe Kebede Korcho to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
One day later, on February 26, 2020, he presented his…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Turkey, Kosovo, Ethiopia, Guinea, Chad and Equatorial Guinea (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Zenebe Kebede Korcho (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Siradiou Diallo (Yesterday )
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content