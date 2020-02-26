Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Siradiou Diallo

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 18:20 ♦ (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea (République de Guinée) to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Siradiou Diallo presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.

Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Siradiou Diallo. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner and Clemens Schwarz / HBF

On February 25, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Siradiou Diallo to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Turkey, Kosovo, Ethiopia, Guinea, Chad and Equatorial Guinea (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Austria, H.E. Mr. Zenebe Kebede Korcho (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Austria, H.E. Mr. Mamadou Siradiou Diallo (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to Austria, H.E. Mrs. Mariam Ali Moussa (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to Austria, H.E. Mr. Pantaleón Mayiboro Miko Nchama (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Austria, H.E. Mr. Ozan Ceyhun (Yesterday )
Portrait: Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Austria, H.E. Mr. Lulzim Pllana (Yesterday )
Read More
Embassies, Guinea, Mamadou Siradiou Diallo
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Austrian Measures against the Novel Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
Is Vienna Prepared for the Novel Coronavirus?
Coronavirus Outbreak in Austria: Current Risk Assessment
Coronavirus: Temperature Checks Effective Immediately at Vienna Airport
See latest Vindobona Newsletter