Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Turkey, Kosovo, Ethiopia, Guinea, Chad and Equatorial Guinea
Middle East › Turkey ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of the Republic of Kosovo, the Republic of Turkey, the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Chad, the Republic of Guinea and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Turkey, Kosovo, Ethiopia, Guinea, Chad and Equatorial Guinea / Picture: © Vindobona.org
