Sponsored Content
Portrait: New Permanent Representative of Andorra to the International Organizations in Vienna
The new Permanent Representative of Principality of Andorra to the United Nations (Vienna), who is also the new Ambassador to Austria, Jaume Serra Serra, presented his credentials to the Deputy Director-General for the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Dennis Thatchaichawalit.
Permanent Representative and Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra Serra. / Picture: © Consell General Principat d'Andorra
According to UNIS United Nations Information Service, during his career Jaume Serra Serra, who is also Ambassador to Austria, Germany and Portugal, and Permanent Representative to the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), has served in various capacities, among…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Japan, Croatia, El Salvador, Somalia, Andorra and Nicaragua (January 22)
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content