Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Japan, Croatia, El Salvador, Somalia, Andorra and Nicaragua
Published: January 20, 2020; 13:22 · (Vindobona)
Last week Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of Japan, the Republic of Croatia, the Republic of El Salvador, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Principality of Andorra and the Republic of Nicaragua to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from Japan, Croatia, El Salvador, Somalia, Andorra and Nicaragua. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
