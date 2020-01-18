Sponsored
Article Tools
Meet the New Ambassador of Andorra, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra
Published: January 18, 2020; 10:40 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra Serra presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra Serra. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBF
On January 13, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra to Vienna, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra Serra to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
Fast News Search