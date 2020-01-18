Meet the New Ambassador of Andorra, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra

Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra to Austria, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra Serra. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Laura Heinschink and Peter Lechner / HBF

On January 13, 2020, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Principality of Andorra to Vienna, H.E. Mr. Jaume Serra Serra to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.