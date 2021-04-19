Sponsored Content
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Parliament Presidium Meets Austrian Counterpart
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:20 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Presidium of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina met virtually with Austria's President of the National Council to discuss the accession process of Western Balkan states to the EU, current developments in the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues. Sobotka made clear that Bosnia and Herzegovina has Austria's full support during the accession process.
Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka (right) met with the Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Parliament. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
Austria continues to support Bosnia and Herzegovina on its way to joining the European Union. This was confirmed by National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka in a video conference with the Presidium of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Borjana Krišto, Denis Zvizdić and Nebojša Radmanović.
Other topics on the agenda included parliamentary cooperation, …
