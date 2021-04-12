Sponsored Content
International Romani Day: Austria Raises Awareness
On the occasion of the 50-year anniversary of the first meeting of the Romani Union, Austria's Parliament under the lead of National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka held a virtual event, which commemorated antiziganist acts in the past and highlighted the importance of inclusion and safeguarding the Romani population.
On the occasion of the International Romani Day, Austria's responsible Minister for ethnic groups, Susanne Raab, wants to continue the fight against discrimination of the Romani people in the world. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Thomas Topf
On the occasion of the International Romani Day, Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka invited to the virtual event "50 Years of Romani Policy - Romani people in the EU. Opportunities and challenges" in the Austrian Parliament.
The day of celebration is not only about looking back, but also about looking forward in three facets: the culture of commemoration, the fight against antiziganism, and the safeguarding of identity, language, culture and the social structure of the Romani people, Sobotka said. …
25 Years Srebrenica: Austria Commemorates the Victims of the Greatest Genocide in Europe since the End of the Second World War (July 13, 2020)
Ground-breaking Ceremony for the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial in Ostarrichi Park in Vienna (July 12, 2020)
Holocaust Remembrance Day: Fighting Anti-Semitism with All Strengths (January 31, 2020)
