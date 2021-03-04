Swiss President Visits Austria

The new Swiss President Guy Parmelin conducted his first trip abroad to meet with Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka in Vienna. The politicians discussed the Covid-19 situation in Europe, the Swiss relations with the EU and bilateral cooperation between Switzerland and Austria.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin (left) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen (right) met in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

The new Swiss President Guy Parmelin visited Austria and held meetings with, among others, Austria's Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka.

In his exchange with Van der Bellen, Parmelin expressed his interest for a so-called "green passport", a European vaccination certificate that will "probably be necessary to travel in the future." …

