Austrian Minister for Economics Met German, Swiss and Liechtensteiner Counterpart
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 09:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
At the Quadrilateral Meeting between the Ministers of Economy from Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the topics comprised the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on national and international economies, global trade policy and digitalization in Europe's single market system.
The German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier invited his Austrian, Liechtensteiner and Swiss counterpart to a so-called "Quadrilateral Meeting". / Picture: © BMWi / Andreas Mertens
The traditional, so-called "Quadrilateral Meeting" of the Ministers of Economy from Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Germany took place in a virtual setting at the beginning of March.
At the invitation of the German Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier, the Austrian Federal Minister Margarete Schramböck, the Swiss Federal President and Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin and the Liechtenstein Deputy Head of Government Daniel Risch …
